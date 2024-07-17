Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nine-year-old who lives in Morpeth has started his own 3D printing business.

After getting the sophisticated printer at Christmas, Ethan Tallack filled the house up with various items and then wanted to take things further.

The Stannington First School pupil has now developed EJTech3D and is selling at craft fairs and markets. More printers have been purchased to help create the products.

Items he makes before and after school include animals and dragons, and other colourful objects.

One of the 3D items created by Ethan Tallack.

His mum, Victoria Tallack, explained that Ethan creates designs on a laptop and they are converted into a code that the 3D printer understands.

She added: “We are very proud of him and he is doing really well. The items are proving to be popular as he has a decent number of return customers.”

For more information, go to the EJTech3D Facebook page.