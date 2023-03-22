News you can trust since 1854
Vera has been filmed in numerous locations around Northumberland.

Nine pictures of Vera being filmed in Northumberland as star Kenny Doughty quits show after eight years

Vera actor Kenny Doughty has confirmed he is leaving his role as DS Aiden Healy after eight years.

By Charlie Watson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:02 GMT

He confirmed his departure in an emotional social media statement which said: “After eight years & 35 Vera films, I’ve made the difficult decision of handing over DS Healy’s badge. I can confirm I am leaving Vera.

"I want to thank everyone who’s made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy & inspiration Brenda Blethyn.

“The perfect leading star who I owe so much to. I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter & have been a rock for me over the years. I can’t thank you enough. Precious times.

“And finally the Vera fans: without you and your support I would never have made so many films. You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you so much for your loyalty & love for the show.”

Vera fans have been left gutted at Kenny’s decision, worried at who will become Vera’s new sidekick.

To mark the change, let’s take a look back at the 12 seasons of Vera. Here are nine pictures of the show being filmed in the county:

Kenny Doughty and Brenda Blethyn filming in Craster.

1. Craster

Kenny Doughty and Brenda Blethyn filming in Craster. Photo: NOP

The cast and crew were also spotted filming in Durham, before moving north to the Northumberland coast.

2. Durham

The cast and crew were also spotted filming in Durham, before moving north to the Northumberland coast. Photo: Ron Dobson

Filming for 'Vera' took place in Blyth last September.

3. Blyth

Filming for 'Vera' took place in Blyth last September. Photo: Submitted

Several episodes of Vera have been filmed in Blyth.

4. Blyth

Several episodes of Vera have been filmed in Blyth. Photo: HELEN WILLIAMS/ITV

