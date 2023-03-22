Vera actor Kenny Doughty has confirmed he is leaving his role as DS Aiden Healy after eight years.

He confirmed his departure in an emotional social media statement which said: “After eight years & 35 Vera films, I’ve made the difficult decision of handing over DS Healy’s badge. I can confirm I am leaving Vera.

"I want to thank everyone who’s made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy & inspiration Brenda Blethyn.

“The perfect leading star who I owe so much to. I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter & have been a rock for me over the years. I can’t thank you enough. Precious times.

“And finally the Vera fans: without you and your support I would never have made so many films. You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you so much for your loyalty & love for the show.”

Vera fans have been left gutted at Kenny’s decision, worried at who will become Vera’s new sidekick.

To mark the change, let’s take a look back at the 12 seasons of Vera. Here are nine pictures of the show being filmed in the county:

