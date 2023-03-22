Nine pictures of Vera being filmed in Northumberland as star Kenny Doughty quits show after eight years
Vera actor Kenny Doughty has confirmed he is leaving his role as DS Aiden Healy after eight years.
He confirmed his departure in an emotional social media statement which said: “After eight years & 35 Vera films, I’ve made the difficult decision of handing over DS Healy’s badge. I can confirm I am leaving Vera.
"I want to thank everyone who’s made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy & inspiration Brenda Blethyn.
“The perfect leading star who I owe so much to. I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter & have been a rock for me over the years. I can’t thank you enough. Precious times.
“And finally the Vera fans: without you and your support I would never have made so many films. You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you so much for your loyalty & love for the show.”
Vera fans have been left gutted at Kenny’s decision, worried at who will become Vera’s new sidekick.
To mark the change, let’s take a look back at the 12 seasons of Vera. Here are nine pictures of the show being filmed in the county: