A parade of representatives from units and organisations, led by Morpeth Pipe Band and including the High Sheriff of Northumberland, set off from the Town Hall and marched to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, the Exhortation and the Last Post, there was a two-minute silence. Wreaths were then laid.

Following the service, the parade reformed on the road and headed back to Bridge Street. The civic group and councillors broke off and assembled at the dais, allowing Morpeth Mayor Betty Bawn to be in place to take the salute.

In addition, there was a short service and two-minute silence in Morpeth on Armistice Day.

Morpeth Remembrance Sunday 2024 1 The head of the parade in Morpeth.

Morpeth Remembrance Sunday 2024 2 A range of organisations were represented.

Morpeth Remembrance Sunday 2024 3 Representatives of Morpeth and Northumberland march to the Cenotaph.

Morpeth Remembrance Sunday 2024 4 A number of young people took part in the parade.