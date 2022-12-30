Robson Green is set to star in new BBC programme which will put Northumberland in the spotlight.

The former Soldier Soldier actor, from Hexham, has done a lot to promote his home county over the years. Between 2013 and 2016 he released Tales From Northumberland, a three-series show which highlighed what our beautiful area has to offer.

More recently, he has been filming and co-producing ‘Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes’, which will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from January 23.

This series will focus on the importance of good mental health and the need too slow down the pace of life.

Viewers will see Green join several other famous faces from the North East as they explore and share experiences.

Here’s a selection of pictures from our archives of Green in Northumberland:

