Nightmare neighbour who chased a man in the street with a knife is evicted from property

Burns Avenue, in Blyth, where Stephanie Marshall had been living. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

Stephanie Marshall, of 10 Burns Avenue, was evicted from her home for a range of offences including ongoing anti-social behaviour and subjecting residents to noise, nuisance, verbal abuse and intimidation.

She was regularly caught shouting and swearing at passers-by as she drank on her doorstep

Marshall also allowed visitors to attend her address to drink alcohol, causing issues well into the night and early hours of the morning.

One visitor was arrested from the address after she chased a male around the street with a knife – witnessed by local residents and children playing in the nearby park.

On another occasion Marshall had a large fire in her garden resulting in the fire brigade being called while the property has also been damaged.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “Ms Marshall has been a tenant since November 2017.

"During the time of dealing with her she was given several opportunities to engage with the county council and other agencies but failed to do so from day one.

"She was given warnings, served a community protection warning and community protection notice.

“Seeking the eviction of a tenant is not a decision we take lightly, but our message is strong and clear; anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and is taken very seriously by the council.

“Whilst we recognise that the eviction may impact the tenant, the decision of the court clearly demonstrates that in this case it was both proportionate and warranted.

“We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour which is seriously affecting the lives of neighbours and the wider community, and we hope our actions offer peace of mind to the local residents who have been affected by the serious nuisance.”

Northumbria Police Inspector for Blyth Jon Caisley said: “We know that this address has caused misery within the local community, and this simply could not be tolerated.

“I’d like to thank the community for their ongoing and continued cooperation, and hope this positive outcome offers them reassurance.