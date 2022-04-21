Night A1 closures over border for key works

The A1 near the England/Scotland border. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

The trunk road between the England/Scotland border at Lamberton and Thistly Cross is to be upgraded with improved road markings and studs.

The £880,000 project will be carried out by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland. There will be full road closures except for the works on May 10.

Work will take place between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am each night, with no works planned for Saturday or Sunday nights.

Emergency services will be able to pass through at all times and local access for residents living within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

The works, in date order, are as follows: Broxburn Junction to Cockburnspath Roundabout – tonight (Thursday); Ayton to Berwick Bypass – tomorrow (Friday), April 25 and April 26; Ayton – April 27; Grantshouse to Ayton – April 28 and 29, and May 2, 3 and 4.

Tower Farm to Grantshouse – May 5, 6 and 9; Cockburnspath South to Tower Farm (alternative lane closures with three-way temporary traffic lights at A1107) – May 10; Cockburnspath Roundabout to Cockburnspath South – May 11.

Thistly Cross Roundabout to Broxburn Junction – May 12, 13 and 16; Broxburn Junction to Cockburnspath Roundabout – May 23.