Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) has raised £4,450 for two good causes through an online auction of unclaimed seized fishing equipment.

The auction featured three fleets of lobster pots. The gear had been seized earlier this year after failing to comply with local Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA) byelaws.

A report of the seizure was made, which is required under the Marine and Coastal Access Act, but no one came forward to claim ownership.

NIFCA members agreed that the proceeds from the auction should go to charitable causes, with the Fishermen’s Mission in North Shields and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Berwick chosen as the beneficiaries – with each organisation receiving £2,225.

To select which RNLI station would benefit, all eight stations in the NIFCA district were entered into a draw and Berwick RNLI was picked as the recipient.

Speaking about the donations, Mark Southerton, chief officer at NIFCA, said: “We are delighted that the proceeds from this auction can support two charities which play such a vital role in our coastal communities.

“The Fishermen’s Mission and the RNLI are vital to the well-being and safety of those working at sea and we’re proud to be able to contribute to their work.”

NIFCA is committed to working with all marine users to protect the rich biodiversity of the Northumberland coast, while supporting sustainable access and use for generations to come.

Its focus is the sustainable management of inshore fisheries and the conservation of the marine environment.