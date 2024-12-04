NIFCA invests £8,000 in advanced survey equipment to boost marine conservation

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 4th Dec 2024, 18:17 BST
The Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) has invested £8,000 in new equipment, enhancing its capacity to conduct efficient marine data collection.

The new hydrographic survey package from Hypack will play a vital role in NIFCA’s mission to protect and sustainably manage Northumberland’s coastal waters.

The upgraded system will support critical data-driven conservation work, including two major projects under The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) Marine Natural Capital and Ecosystems Assessment (MNCEA) programme in the Northumberland district.

Mark Southerton, NIFCA chief officer says: “We’re excited to incorporate this additional hydrographic survey equipment as it represents a big leap forward in our ability to plan and gather precise data to monitor, protect and sustain the natural marine resources in our area.

A fleet of fish traps being hauled onboard St Aidan.placeholder image
A fleet of fish traps being hauled onboard St Aidan.

“This investment supports our commitment to evidence-based management and strengthens our partnership with DEFRA and the wider scientific community in conserving marine habitats and promoting ecosystem resilience.”

NIFCA is dedicated to the sustainable management of inshore fisheries and the conservation of the marine environment in Northumberland. It works to ensure that local fishing practices are environmentally responsible and economically viable, promoting the long-term health and productivity of the region's marine ecosystems.

Now in the third year of the MNCEA programme, there is a strong focus to integrate IFCA needs alongside addressing current policy and evidence gaps in fisheries management using the Hypack data.

With its advanced mapping and data logging capabilities, the new hydrographic survey equipment will support NIFCA’s ongoing work to ensure sustainable marine habitats and inform future conservation efforts.

