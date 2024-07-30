Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) has announced the appointment of its new Environmental Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Officer.

Sarah Richardson holds an MSc in International Marine Consultancy from Newcastle University and prior to joining NIFCA, she served as a research assistant at the prestigious Dove Marine Laboratory where she contributed to critical research projects aimed at enhancing marine biodiversity and promoting sustainable fishing practices.

She also gained significant experience as a fisheries liaison consultant at Brown & May in Suffolk. During her tenure, she worked on multiple offshore renewables projects, collaborating with fisheries stakeholders while supporting sustainable development.

Sarah said: “I am thrilled to join NIFCA and contribute to the conservation of Northumberland’s rich marine heritage.

Sarah Richardson, NIFCA’s new Environmental Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Officer.

“I look forward to working with the team and our partners to implement effective conservation strategies that balance environmental protection with the needs of our local fishing communities.”

In her new role as Environmental Inshore Fisheries & Conservation Officer at NIFCA, Sarah will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to protect and conserve Northumberland’s inshore fisheries and marine habitats.

She will work closely with local communities, stakeholders and industry partners to promote sustainable fishing practices and ensure the long-term health of the region’s marine ecosystems.

NIFCA chief officer, Mark Southerton, added: “We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the team. Her extensive knowledge and experience in marine consultancy and conservation make her an ideal fit for this role.