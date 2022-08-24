Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She played Patti Lomax, the wife of former Japanese Prisoner of War Eric Lomax, in the 2012 film also starring Colin Firth.

Patti passed away on Tuesday at Hillside Lodge in Tweedmouth, Berwick, aged 85.

The Australian actress, posting on her Instagram page, wrote: ‘RIP Patti Lomax. She was all heart and soul’.

Nicole Kidman, left, who played Patti Lomax, right, in The Railway Man.

She also posted three pictures of the pair together when she was filming in the Northumberland town.

The film was based on Eric Lomax’s autobiographical book telling of his experiences during the building of the Death Railway between Thailand and Burma.

It was Patti who helped him overcome the demons that tormented him after the war.

Patti Lomax.

Eric passed away in 2012, aged 93.

Patti and Eric Lomax at home in Berwick.

Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman filming The Railway Man in Berwick.

Patti Lomax with Jeremy Irvine, Colin Firth, Andy Patterson and Frank Cottrell Boyce.