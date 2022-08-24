Nicole Kidman pays tribute to Berwick woman Patti Lomax who she played in The Railway Man
Actress Nicole Kidman has paid tribute to the woman she portrayed in The Railway Man.
She played Patti Lomax, the wife of former Japanese Prisoner of War Eric Lomax, in the 2012 film also starring Colin Firth.
Patti passed away on Tuesday at Hillside Lodge in Tweedmouth, Berwick, aged 85.
The Australian actress, posting on her Instagram page, wrote: ‘RIP Patti Lomax. She was all heart and soul’.
She also posted three pictures of the pair together when she was filming in the Northumberland town.
The film was based on Eric Lomax’s autobiographical book telling of his experiences during the building of the Death Railway between Thailand and Burma.
It was Patti who helped him overcome the demons that tormented him after the war.
Eric passed away in 2012, aged 93.