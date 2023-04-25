Ponteland resident Nick Pope and the rest of his family were left devastated in 2018 when Charlie Pope lost his life after a night out in Manchester.

The 19-year-old, who was studying in the city, was on his way back to his halls of residence when he lost his footing and fell into the water.

Nick, Charlie’s dad, was determined to do everything he could to ensure other families did not have to experience the same grief and as well as campaigning in Manchester, he has been working alongside Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) to deliver water safety advice to communities.

Nick Pope and firefighter Tommy Richardson pictured next to one of the new emergency throw bag boards.

The businessman has now welcomed the installation of 14 life-saving throw bags by Newcastle City Council along the busy Quayside – an investment of £10,500 – in the same week that the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has launched this year’s Be Water Aware campaign.

He said: “Awareness campaigns are so important to try and make sure it doesn't happen to other families.

“Everybody naturally thinks that they can come to no harm and that they will never end up in the water.

“You think to yourself, it only ever happens to other people and other families. We thought that, until it happened to our family.

A picture of Charlie Pope provided by his family.

“The one piece of advice I would give, is where you can, please avoid walking close to water on your way home.

“If you do need to walk home near to the water, please make sure you are accompanied by someone just in case you get into difficulties.

“The throw bags initiative is incredibly important and impressive. It is already saving lives and people are alive today who would have died.”

Nick, a managing director at a manufacturing company, lives with his wife, Andria.

Charlie is survived by two siblings – a brother who lives and works in New Zealand and a sister who is studying in Japan.

TWFRS has been running throw bag training with businesses across the region for nearly four years, with hundreds of riverside business staff trained in how to use them.