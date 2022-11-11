Run by two mental health service providers, the Intensive Day Services (IDS) will undergo significant change over the coming months.

There is set to be two developments; an increase in appointments and the introduction of IDS @ Home, an intensive outreach service which will allow people to receive care and treatment from their own homes. IDS @ Home will support people living in hard-to-reach rural areas across the region such as north Northumberland.

The two NHS Trusts, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV), will work together to deliver improved care across the region.

Outreach services are being introduced.

One of the priorities is to provide care closer to home. Currently, patients have to travel to bases at Stockton and Newcastle or see a community eating disorder team that is unable to provide intensive treatment.

CNTW will also be doubling its sessions from 50 to 100 offered at Walkergate Park in Newcastle. A session is a morning or afternoon where service users access psychological treatment and support.

Kelly Haslem, associate director for neurological and specialist services at CNTW, said: “This is a really important step in ensuring we deliver the most appropriate care for people with eating disorders.

“By increasing accessibility, we can reduce hospital admissions and give people the option to make informed decisions on the care they receive and where they receive it.

“Getting to those hard-to-reach areas enables us to provide continuity of care and avoid a postcode lottery for people who need our services, making access equal for all.”

The two NHS Trusts worked with people with lived experience of eating disorders on how to improve the service. After identifying the need for more capacity, the service is currently recruiting further staff to meet demand.

The new service model will provide numerous benefits, from helping to reduce waiting times for services to increasing access for patients in the community,

therefore preventing hospital admissions and pressure on beds.

