NHS mental health service users ignite new passion at Pegswood Community Fire Station
As part of a vocational pathways programme, two service users in Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) – a provider of mental health and learning disability services – have been doing weekly shifts at Pegswood Community Fire Station.
The idea for the pair to assist life-saving crews came about thanks to occupational therapist Doug McQuillin, a former firefighter who used to work at the station.
He approached Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NRFS) to see if it would be possible for the service users to volunteer with the team.
A job role was developed and they were given a contract outlining what would be expected of them. They were also required to be well presented with their boots polished and uniforms cleaned.
The shifts involve cleaning fire vehicles, organising equipment, gritting the drill yard in winter and taking part in operational drills with the crews, including live exercises.
Doug said: “This has been a really positive partnership between CNTW and NFRS. The crews have been so accommodating and we’re grateful to everyone involved for their time and effort.
“The service users have really enjoyed it and it has become part of their weekly timetable.
“It has given them skills and confidence as well as helping with their independence and overall well-being. Getting to know the crew has also been invaluable.
“To be part of a disciplined uniformed service and learning the trusting relationships that are fundamental in being part of a life-saving team has been so important.”