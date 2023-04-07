NHS ask the public to plan ahead and stay safe ahead of busy bank holidays and strikes

Whilst the NHS has plans in place to provide safe levels of care to patients over bank holidays and during strike action, leaders remain extremely concerned that services will be stretched over the bank holiday weekend and into the following week with high demand expected.

There is also added pressure of industrial action by British Medical Association (BMA) members which is due to take place from 7am Tuesday April 11 through to 7am Saturday April 15.

Dr Neil O’Brien, executive medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "We know the Easter holiday period is always a very busy time for the NHS, and teams will be there to help those that urgently need treatment and care in life-threatening situations.

Dr Neil O'Brien, executive medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board.

"However, with high demand for services and significantly reduced staffing levels we are expecting services to be disrupted and the public can expect lengthy delays. We really do need everyone's support through this busy and challenging time. There are three key things that people can do to help:

1. Plan ahead - stock up your medicine cabinet with essentials such as paracetamol, indigestion tablets, plasters, and antiseptic cream, as well as making sure you have enough repeat prescriptions to last over the holiday period.2. If you do need medical care and it's not life threatening, contact NHS 111 online or your nearest pharmacy. Both services would refer you for further treatment should you need it.3. Enjoy the bank holiday safely – take care when out gardening, tackling DIY or taking part in an outdoor activity, and try and reduce your alcohol intake."

Dr O'Brien added: "Local GP services, although generally closed over the bank holiday, will be open as normal throughout the industrial action period. People should seek medical attention from their local surgery in the usual way, although they are also expected to be very busy following the long bank holiday weekend.