Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trust will give its 150 apprentices a day off work to help their favourite good cause.

According to Northumbria Healthcare, charities in the North East will 1,125 hours of volunteering from the project in spring and summer 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Fish, apprenticeship services manager at the trust, said: “Our apprentice programmes develop apprentices across the trust professionally as well as personally, and this is a chance to get involved in areas that they are passionate about.”

Rebecca Fish, apprenticeship services manager, with Northumbria Healthcare apprentices in scrubs representing the charities they will support. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

Charities that will be part of this programme include Bright Northumbria, Northumberland Zoo, Teardrop, Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, and more.

Paul Ennals, chair of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Volunteering is an essential aspect of our patient and public involvement work, helping us to build stronger relationships with our local communities.