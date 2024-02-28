NHS apprentices at Northumbria Healthcare to be given chance to volunteer with Northumberland charities
The trust will give its 150 apprentices a day off work to help their favourite good cause.
According to Northumbria Healthcare, charities in the North East will 1,125 hours of volunteering from the project in spring and summer 2024.
Rebecca Fish, apprenticeship services manager at the trust, said: “Our apprentice programmes develop apprentices across the trust professionally as well as personally, and this is a chance to get involved in areas that they are passionate about.”
Charities that will be part of this programme include Bright Northumbria, Northumberland Zoo, Teardrop, Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, and more.
Paul Ennals, chair of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Volunteering is an essential aspect of our patient and public involvement work, helping us to build stronger relationships with our local communities.
“This project will encourage and enable the workforce of the future to support and improve the communities we serve.”