NHS apprentices at Northumbria Healthcare to be given chance to volunteer with Northumberland charities

Apprentices at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust are being given opportunities to volunteer at charities that matter to them.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:59 GMT
The trust will give its 150 apprentices a day off work to help their favourite good cause.

According to Northumbria Healthcare, charities in the North East will 1,125 hours of volunteering from the project in spring and summer 2024.

Rebecca Fish, apprenticeship services manager at the trust, said: “Our apprentice programmes develop apprentices across the trust professionally as well as personally, and this is a chance to get involved in areas that they are passionate about.”

Rebecca Fish, apprenticeship services manager, with Northumbria Healthcare apprentices in scrubs representing the charities they will support. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)Rebecca Fish, apprenticeship services manager, with Northumbria Healthcare apprentices in scrubs representing the charities they will support. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)
Rebecca Fish, apprenticeship services manager, with Northumbria Healthcare apprentices in scrubs representing the charities they will support. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

Charities that will be part of this programme include Bright Northumbria, Northumberland Zoo, Teardrop, Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, and more.

Paul Ennals, chair of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Volunteering is an essential aspect of our patient and public involvement work, helping us to build stronger relationships with our local communities.

“This project will encourage and enable the workforce of the future to support and improve the communities we serve.”

