The donation from the rural insurer’s national £1.92m ‘Agency Giving Fund’ will contribute towards the delivery of around 215 hours of Hospice at Home end-of-life care to local families.

Emma Arthur, fundraising manager at HospiceCare, said: “We are hugely grateful to NFU Mutual Alnwick Agency for nominating us again resulting in their generous donation of £6,443.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to Tania, Miriam and Jane from NFU Mutual Alnwick Agency who have been one of our valued business partners since 2017.

Agents from NFU Mutual Alnwick presenting the cheque to HospiceCare North Northumberland. L-R Doreen Davidson, Deputy Head of Care, HospiceCare, Tania Conway, Miriam McGregor, Jane Potts NFU Mutual Alnwick, Emma Arthur Fundraising Manager, HospiceCare.

"In that time, through various fundraising events and initiatives, they have donated over £24,000 to the Hospice – which is pretty phenomenal and we are very grateful for their ongoing support.”

The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2023, to assist with recovery from the pandemic and to help tackle the impact of the rising cost of living.

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they’re needed most, all NFU Mutual agencies have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.

Jane Potts, agent at NFU Mutual Alnwick Agency, based on Cawledge Business Park, said: “We’re extremely proud to have once again nominated HospiceCare North Northumberland for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.

"NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund was first created in 2020 in response to the pandemic and this ongoing support is helping to support local families.”

HospiceCare’s Hospice at Home service is delivered within a person’s own home by their dedicated team of registered nurses and support workers who are all highly experienced in palliative and end-of-life care.