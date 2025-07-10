NFU Mutual Agents and their staff at the Morpeth agency recently nominated the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team to receive a donation of £7,899 from NFU Mutual’s national £2.33million ‘Agency Giving Fund’.

The rural insurer launched this fund, now in its sixth year, to help local frontline charities across the country.

The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £4million funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2025 to support frontline services in rural communities.

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed to where they are needed most, all NFU Mutual Agencies have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.

This donation has enabled Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team to purchase a new drone that the team will use to search for missing and vulnerable persons.

The new drone massively increases the team’s capacity to search, particularly at night and in strong wind and rain.

Jamie Pattison, Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team Leader, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Morpeth NFU Mutual for nominating our charity to receive a donation from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

“Thanks to their support, we’ve been able to purchase a state-of-the-art drone to assist in searching for missing persons – even in challenging weather conditions and at night.

“This technology significantly enhances our search capabilities and will ultimately help the team to save lives.”

The team provides a vital life-saving, emergency search and rescue service across the whole of the Northumbria Police area. All team members are volunteers and give their time to train and respond to incidents entirely without charge.

Sandi Harrower, prospecting manager at NFU Mutual Morpeth Agency, said “We’re extremely proud to have nominated Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.

“The purpose of NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund is to support local frontline charities who are providing essential services to people in our community and our agency felt that Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team was a very deserving cause to champion.”