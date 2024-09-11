NFU Mutual agents and their staff at the Morpeth agency nominated the Great North Air Ambulance Service to receive a donation of more than £3,254.

The money is from the rural insurer’s national £1.92million ‘Agency Giving Fund’ that was set-up to help frontline charities across the country.

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed to where they are needed most, all NFU Mutual Agencies have been given the opportunity to nominate local/regional good causes to receive a share of the fund.

Jayne Watson, of the NFU Mutual Morpeth Agency, said: “This life-saving service is already a major benefit to rural communities.

“In isolated rural areas, it can be difficult for medical services to reach, treat and transport people, therefore it was an easy decision to support this charity.”

The service provides life-saving, critical care by air and road across the North East, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and the Isle of Man. With no government funding, it is entirely funded by the generosity of the public.

Amanda Simmister, community fundraiser at the Great North Air Ambulance Service, said: “Donations like this help to keep our helicopters in the air.

“The daily running cost per unit is £22,300, attending on average 35 incidents per week, so it’s a lot of money that we rely on from events and donations.”