Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille, it will take place at Cocklawburn Beach – south of Berwick-upon-Tweed where the low cliffs drop down to reveal the grand sweep of this attractive area.

Its rocky headlands, skerrs and sandy beaches leading the eye to the large dune-land and breaker ruled sand flats leading towards Lindisfarne make it a beautiful place to walk.

In amongst the rocks, it is possible to find the fossilised remains of ancient sea creatures from a 340-million-year-old tropical sea, as well as plants from pre-historic coal swamps.

This walk will explore these rocks with expert guidance on finding fossils, what sort of creatures they were and what they can tell us about life in this ancient place.

It will be approximately 4km and will involve some scrambling across slippery beach rocks, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required. Walking poles may be helpful for scrambling on rocks.

Ian said: “My very first experience of geology was hunting for fossils and I still love the excitement of finding the remains of these ancient creatures.

“They are both beautiful and intriguing, and tell stories about the creatures and the world which they lived in.”

To book a place, email [email protected]