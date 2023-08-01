News you can trust since 1854
Next geo-walk is fossil hunting at Cocklawburn Beach

The second of Northumbrian Earth’s geo-walks exploring the best locations within the Northumberland Coast AONB is coming up on Tuesday, August 8 from 2pm.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:13 BST

Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille, it will take place at Cocklawburn Beach – south of Berwick-upon-Tweed where the low cliffs drop down to reveal the grand sweep of this attractive area.

Its rocky headlands, skerrs and sandy beaches leading the eye to the large dune-land and breaker ruled sand flats leading towards Lindisfarne make it a beautiful place to walk.

In amongst the rocks, it is possible to find the fossilised remains of ancient sea creatures from a 340-million-year-old tropical sea, as well as plants from pre-historic coal swamps.

The geo-walk will be led by local expert Dr Ian Kille and it will take place at Cocklawburn Beach.
This walk will explore these rocks with expert guidance on finding fossils, what sort of creatures they were and what they can tell us about life in this ancient place.

It will be approximately 4km and will involve some scrambling across slippery beach rocks, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required. Walking poles may be helpful for scrambling on rocks.

Ian said: “My very first experience of geology was hunting for fossils and I still love the excitement of finding the remains of these ancient creatures.

“They are both beautiful and intriguing, and tell stories about the creatures and the world which they lived in.”

To book a place, email [email protected]

Details for the other walks in the series and how to book can be found at www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks along with other events being run by Northumbrian Earth.