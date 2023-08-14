St Abbs from St Abbs Head.

Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth, the walk on Thursday (August 17) will be approximately 8km.

It includes walking on steep and sometimes rugged pathways, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Abbs Head, north of Berwick, dominates the rugged harbour of the small but dramatically set village of St Abbs. Exploring the story of St Abbs’ volcanic past starts with the vicious looking rubbly outcrops of rock that surround the harbour.

It then leads around the magnificent cliff scenery of St Abbs Head, a great walk in its own right, exploring the different geological features which reveal the history of this ancient volcano.

Ian said: “Volcanoes are some of the most exciting and frightening of geological phenomena – witness some of the recent eruptions we have seen in Hawaii and Iceland.

“At St Abbs, we see the remains of such a volcano, part of the volcanic activity which shaped the borderlands of Scotland 400 million years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The resulting landscape not only provides an exciting backdrop for the walk, but also a home for huge numbers of seabirds and a great vantage point to look for dolphins and whales.”

This latest Northumbrian Earth walk will start at 10am and finish at around 1pm. Walking poles may be helpful.

Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place, email Ian at [email protected]