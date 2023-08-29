Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth, the geo-walk on Tuesday, September 5 will be approximately 4km. It will start at 2pm and finish at around 5pm.

It includes some walking on the beach, including slippery rocks, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required.

Setting out across the wide expanse of Pease Bay, the walk will start by looking at the rocks exposed in the cliffs north of the bay.

Here, layers of bright red sandstones laid down in a Devonian desert 365 million years ago lead upwards and north to the beginning of the Carboniferous Period.

A short drive around the headland and a walk from Cove down to the hidden beauty of Cove Harbour gives access to the earliest Carboniferous sediments in the area.

These rocks mark a major change in the global climate, which makes for a fascinating range of varied and sometimes epic sedimentary rocks.

Ian said: “The Berwickshire Coast once again provides an opportunity to explore a crucial juncture in geological history with a backdrop of the most beautiful scenery.”

Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place, email Ian at [email protected]