Next geo-walk in the programme is exploring Cove and Pease Bay

There is an opportunity to travel beyond the Northumberland Coast AONB to explore more of the Berwickshire coastline at Pease Bay and Cove Harbour next week.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:15 BST

Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth, the geo-walk on Tuesday, September 5 will be approximately 4km. It will start at 2pm and finish at around 5pm.

It includes some walking on the beach, including slippery rocks, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required.

Setting out across the wide expanse of Pease Bay, the walk will start by looking at the rocks exposed in the cliffs north of the bay.

The geo-walk will start at 2pm and finish at around 5pm.The geo-walk will start at 2pm and finish at around 5pm.
Here, layers of bright red sandstones laid down in a Devonian desert 365 million years ago lead upwards and north to the beginning of the Carboniferous Period.

A short drive around the headland and a walk from Cove down to the hidden beauty of Cove Harbour gives access to the earliest Carboniferous sediments in the area.

These rocks mark a major change in the global climate, which makes for a fascinating range of varied and sometimes epic sedimentary rocks.

Ian said: “The Berwickshire Coast once again provides an opportunity to explore a crucial juncture in geological history with a backdrop of the most beautiful scenery.”

Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place, email Ian at [email protected]

For full details of this walk and others, go to www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks – if you can’t make the walk next week, the following geo-walk will be on Lindisfarne from 10am on Friday, September 15.

