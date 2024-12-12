The announcement of a fashion and homeware chain opening in Alnwick has been met with an enthusiastic response.

Next is joining the line-up at Willowburn Retail Park in 2025 and has been highly anticipated for a long time amongst Alnwick and surrounding residents.

Michael O’Driscoll, commercial property investment director, Northumberland Estates, said: “We are delighted to welcome Next to Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick, joining an already impressive lineup of retailers including M&S, Turnbull’s, Starbucks, and B&M.

“This exciting new addition underscores our commitment to attracting top-quality local and national brands that enhance the shopping and lifestyle experience for the local community.

Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick. Picture: Northumberland Estates

"We remain on track to hand over the store for fit-out in summer 2025 and we look forward to seeing it open its doors soon after.”

The confirmation of the store coming to the town was met with a large response, with one Facebook user writing: “I think it's great. I moved to Alnwick in 2007 when there was only Morrisons supermarket, a few clothes shops like Select, Raggy Dolls, Rays Menswear and Woolworths.

"The town has grown immensely and, yes, the big names are out of town as there aren't any big premises in the town centre. Let's use what we have and remember there’s more than the main street.”

Another user wrote: “Thank goodness a shop where I can buy clothes at,” and another added: “so much easier than going to Morpeth! The A1 is a nightmare.”

Cllr Gordon Castle said: “This is good news for the town and local area as it will attract many who would otherwise travel to Morpeth for a Next retail outlet.

“This will widen the offer and footfall in this popular shopping area and is a good example of businesses wanting to locate here. Some might prefer it to be located in the town centre, but limited parking discourages big national retailers setting up there and the shopping world is changing, with even big business outlets struggling to compete with online home deliveries, though Next does a hybrid version with returns to any store. The enthusiastic response on social media says it all!”