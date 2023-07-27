Newsham woman celebrates 100th birthday
A Newsham woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
Lilian Hindle still lives in the same house she moved into in 1956.
She was born on July 12, 1923 at 106 Waterloo Rd, Blyth to John (Jack) and Thomasina Ferry.
Unfortunately her father died as a result of a pit accident when she was quite young.
She married Peter Keenan in 1941 just before he joined the Army and was deployed to North Africa. She remarried in the 1980s to George Hindle.
Lilian has five children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.