Lilian Hindle still lives in the same house she moved into in 1956.

She was born on July 12, 1923 at 106 Waterloo Rd, Blyth to John (Jack) and Thomasina Ferry.

Unfortunately her father died as a result of a pit accident when she was quite young.

Lilian Hindle with her granddaughter Emma on her 100th birthday.

She married Peter Keenan in 1941 just before he joined the Army and was deployed to North Africa. She remarried in the 1980s to George Hindle.