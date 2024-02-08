Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaign group National Energy Action said households may be reducing their energy use to “dangerously low levels” and called on the Government to provide more support to the most vulnerable.

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) figures show Northumberland residents used 1,489 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of gas in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was a 13.9% fall on the year before, the largest decrease in domestic gas usage since comparable records began in 2011.

Nationally, domestic gas use fell by 12.7% in 2022. Picture: PA.

Nationally, domestic gas use fell by 12.7% in 2022 – also the highest decline in 16 years – which the DESNZ report said is “likely related to elevated energy prices as well as the generally high cost of living”.

Peter Smith, director of policy at National Energy Action, warned it is likely many of the 6.5million households in the UK “are having to cut their energy consumption to dangerously low levels”.

He added: “We are continuing to call on the UK Government to provide more support to protect the most vulnerable people. We know millions of people are no longer getting the support they need to offset the worst ongoing impact of this energy crisis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DESNZ said it “recognises the cost-of-living challenges families are facing” and is providing £104 billion of support with bills.