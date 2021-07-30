Newly crowned Tweedmouth Salmon Queen honoured to carry on historic tradition

Tweedmouth Salmon Queen Alysha Black. Picture: Dave Watson @ FOLDYARD

She becomes the 80th holder of the title as the event returned after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Outgoing queen Freya Weatherley-Ryan said: “It’s been two years since we last stood here. A lot has happened since then; many of our lives have changed dramatically.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported me and my fundraising throughout the difficulty of the last two years.

Outgoing salmon queen Freya Weatherley-Ryan presented a cheque for £4,513 to Berwick Cancer Cars.

"I’ve had an insane amount of local businesses and individuals supporting me the whole way and I’m so thankful for that.”

She handed over a cheque for £4,513 to Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, better known as Berwick Cancer Cars. It was founded in 1992 with its main service to provide free transport to any cancer sufferer to all major hospitals in the area.

Freya is now a youth ambassador on its committee.

"I’ve had such an amazing time as salmon queen,” she said. “However it’s also been very difficult at times so again I’d like to thank everyone for their help and support.

"I am honoured to have been Tweedmouth Salmon Queen, especially for two years.”

Mayor Alan Bowlas thanked everyone for coming and said how pleased he was that they had been able to hold a ceremony this year.

New queen Alysha Black said she was honoured to have the opportunity to be salmon queen, the 80th salmon queen.

She has chosen NRAS (National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society) as her charity for the year.

Alysha said: “I’ve chosen this charity because I’ve known quite a few people who have suffered really badly with rheumatoid arthritis and I don’t want to see people suffer like they did.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended and those who helped organise the event. I really appreciate it.”

The crowning party moved on to the war memorial for a short service.

Berwick Pipe Band provided musical accompaniment.