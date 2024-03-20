Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gemma Douglas joined the society, which is behind Glendale Show, in 2023 and is stepping up to the role of events manager to organise their major events and membership activities.

Being born in Rothbury and married to an arable farmer means Gemma has a passion for the countryside and a clear understanding of the challenges currently facing the farming and rural business.

Gemma said: “I have been attending the Glendale Show for many years and have seen it grow into a vital showcase for agriculture and rural life in our beautiful countryside. It will be a great pleasure to help continue to expand and develop it in the years to come.

Gemma is also keen to increase the society’s support for the younger generation through schools, colleges and Young Farmers’ clubs.

“It is absolutely vital to involve the next generation in the society and our activities wherever possible,” Gemma added. “They are at the heart of our rural economy and our local businesses and they are the society’s future.”

Sophia Tirelli-Hurst, also from an agricultural background, moved to Northumberland in 2021 and is taking on the role as administration assistant to support Gemma.

Sophie said: “Having supported the running of an arable and livestock farm, I understand the issues facing farmers and rural businesses, and we have loved living in this beautiful countryside and becoming part of such a vibrant, friendly and supportive rural community.

"I am looking forward very much indeed to being part of the society and helping to achieve all its exciting plans for supporting the agricultural community and economy.”

Society chair, Ian Murray added: “Agriculture will always be the backbone of our Society and our local economy, and we will continue to support the future success of farming and farmers in every way we can.