Newcastle United player Dan Burn has visited a farm near Morpeth to meet a TikTok-famous baby goat named after him.

A baby pigmy goat was born at Whitehouse Farm Centre in Morpeth on March 12 by emergency caesarean section, leading to health complications after the goat’s mother rejected him.

After Newcastle won the Carabao Cup and the goat survived, the workers at the farm knew that they wanted to name him in honour of the Blyth-born player, Dan Burn.

Heather Hogarty who works at the farm, explained: “She had to have an emergency caesarean and often when animals don’t give birth naturally, they find it a bit difficult to bond with their baby – she wasn’t really interested.

Mason from Whitehouse Farm (left), with Dan Burn (right) holding little Dan Burn, the baby goat.

“We persisted for a few days keeping him with his mam, but on the third day we had to take him out and start bottle feeding him. We didn't know if he would survive so we didn’t name him, and then it was just after the match and we won, we thought he has to be called Dan Burn.”

Dan the human then got in touch to arrange a visit to Whitehouse Farm after little Dan Burn the goat went viral on TikTok. The player took to Instagram to post a video with the then 11-day-old goat, calling him ‘very cute’.

Heather added: “It was the football club that rang us and asked if they could come up and meet the goat and bring his children as well. It went really well, I think he was quite chuffed and his kids absolutely loved him.”