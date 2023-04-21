The Bede Academy footballers won the right to represent the Toon Army by winning a Newcastle United Foundation tournament.

They will now get the use of a NUFC team bus to travel to a tournament at Leeds United stadium Elland Road on June 6, where they will compete against representatives of other Premier League clubs’ foundations.

Clive Campbell, Bede Academy teacher and PE coordinator, said: “It is an amazing achievement for the boys and an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives I am sure.

The Bede Academy team with EFL referee Adam Herzeg.

“Everyone is extremely proud of them.”

The mini Magpies qualified for the Newcastle tournament by winning a Northumberland section tournament.

The regional tournament featured teams from three other sections.

Bede Academy drew 1-1 with Walkergate, then went on to beat Ponteland 3-2, before putting seven past Denbeigh in the final game to qualify for the national event.