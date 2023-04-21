News you can trust since 1854
Newcastle United to be represented by Bede Academy pupils at national junior competition at Elland Road

Year 5 and 6 pupils at a Blyth school will represent Newcastle United FC at a national junior competition.

By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read

The Bede Academy footballers won the right to represent the Toon Army by winning a Newcastle United Foundation tournament.

They will now get the use of a NUFC team bus to travel to a tournament at Leeds United stadium Elland Road on June 6, where they will compete against representatives of other Premier League clubs’ foundations.

Clive Campbell, Bede Academy teacher and PE coordinator, said: “It is an amazing achievement for the boys and an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives I am sure.

The Bede Academy team with EFL referee Adam Herzeg.The Bede Academy team with EFL referee Adam Herzeg.
“Everyone is extremely proud of them.”

The mini Magpies qualified for the Newcastle tournament by winning a Northumberland section tournament.

The regional tournament featured teams from three other sections.

Bede Academy drew 1-1 with Walkergate, then went on to beat Ponteland 3-2, before putting seven past Denbeigh in the final game to qualify for the national event.

Bede Academy's goal scorers at the tournament, Billy Muldoon, Noah Raisbeck, Ollie Hepple, and Bobby Roper.Bede Academy's goal scorers at the tournament, Billy Muldoon, Noah Raisbeck, Ollie Hepple, and Bobby Roper.
