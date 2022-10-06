Twins Rory and Harry Powell joined the youth football set-up at the Premier League club in 2020 and the U17 players became part of the Magpies scholarship squad full-time in July after leaving school.

Mum Catriona was concerned that their new passports would not arrive in time for the Pinatar training camp just outside of Alicante.

She contacted Guy Opperman for help as despite completing Rory and Harry’s passport forms in April, they still had not heard anything and it looked like they may miss out.

Guy Opperman MP with Harry and Rory Powell.

The MP for the Hexham constituency contacted the Passport Office and expedited the process so that the passports arrived in time to go abroad.

Mr Opperman recently met up with Rory and Harry to hear about the training camp, their football journeys so far and the season ahead.

Catriona said: “Rory and Harry were over the moon to meet Mr Opperman, as they felt a need to personally thank him for stepping in to expedite their passports.

“Without his help, they would not have arrived in time for them to travel. He has enabled them to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which kicked off their journey as full-time NUFC scholars.

“They have both said that their greatest influence has been their long-time mentor ex-pro, George Smith who lives locally. They say that he has made them the players they are today.

“A treasured memory for them was when they graced the hallowed turf of St James’ Park in a match against Lincoln when still on trial.”

Rory said that he and Harry both played for junior teams at Red House Farm FC, near Gosforth, and they have many fond memories of that time.

Harry added: “A highlight for me was when playing for Red House, we played in a national tournament at St George’s Park and won.”

Mr Opperman said: “I was delighted to assist Rory and Harry with their passport applications.