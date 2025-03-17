Newcastle United cup final hero Dan Burn is set to be awarded the Freedom of Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blyth-born defender lived the childhood dream of Magpies supporters the world over on Sunday, when he rose to power home the header that put Eddie Howe’s team on their way to victory at Wembley.

His moment of glory in the Carabao Cup final, in which Newcastle beat Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-1 to secure a first domestic trophy since 1955, also came just a couple of days after the 32-year-old was given his maiden England call-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fan favourite, who was named man-of-the-man for his excellent performance, is now poised to receive another honour as he is in line to receive the freedom of his home county.

Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Announcing the nomination, Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It’s a great victory for the region and the fact a local lad played such a crucial part in this journey is wonderful.

“As a season ticket holder for over 30 years, I’m extremely proud, not only of this achievement, but that someone from our county has been a part of it.

“I’m sure it’s a dream come true for Dan, who’s also had his first England call-up, and I believe this will inspire our young people to achieve their dreams. I intend to nominate Dan for the highest honour we can bestow; the Freedom of Northumberland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s Wembley triumph marked the high point of a remarkable career for the 6ft 7ins defender, who was released from Newcastle’s academy at the age of 11 and played youth football for local clubs Blyth Town, Blyth Spartans and New Hartley.

He worked his way up through the leagues with Darlington, Fulham, Wigan and Brighton, while also spending time on loan at Yeovil and Birmingham, before making an emotional return to his boyhood club in 2022.

Dan Carr, a Conservative councillor for South Blyth, added: “Dan Burn is a true inspiration for young footballers in Northumberland. He’s proof that local talent can reach the very top, and his passion for his hometown shines through both on and off the pitch.

“Awarding him the Freedom of Northumberland would be a fitting tribute to his achievements and his connection to our community playing for Blyth Town FC, Blyth Spartans and New Hartley.”