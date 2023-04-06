The 100% Inclusive campaign asks members of the football community to commit to making everyone welcome in the game.

The former centre back was the first to do so and sign the pledge board.

Steve, who made 191 appearances for the Magpies between 1989 and 2000, said: “I am delighted to support this important campaign, as football should be a place where everyone feels comfortable and welcome.

“Even today, there are people who feel excluded from sport due to issues such as race, gender, and mental ill health, and we need to do everything we can to address these issues.”

Dean Buckle, Northumberland FA’s head of inclusion, said: “Our ultimate aim is to remove all barriers so that everyone is able to participate, regardless of their personal circumstances.

“We know this is an ambitious project, however we have already made great strides by joining forces with a range of partner organisations who will help us make our dream a reality.”

The campaign forms part of the Northumberland FA’s new inclusion strategy launched last month.

Priorities outlined in the strategy are improving access to football in low socio-economic status areas, increasing participation of ethnic minorities, and supporting people with poor mental and physical health.

New and existing projects and partnerships with other organisations that aim to tackle the strategy’s priorities are outlined in the report.

In the strategy’s foreword, Northumberland FA chief executive Andrew Rose-Cook said: “Two years ago we launched our ambitious grassroots football strategy which pledged our commitment to using the power of football to inspire, unite and create opportunities for everyone.

“Since then we have invested time to carry out robust research and forge strong partnerships with organisations who can help us reach those people and communities who, for a variety of reasons, are not currently well represented in the game.

“The result is this document which I hope will act as a roadmap to help us negotiate the way ahead.

