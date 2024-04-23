Newcastle is officially a shower city: 55% prefer showers to baths

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a recent survey conducted by leading bathroom supplier, Sanctuary Bathrooms, 55% of Newcastle residents said they preferred to take a shower over having a bath. This was compared to just over a third of people who said they actually preferred a bath (34%).

Over two in five (41%) respondents in Newcastle revealed their preferred shower or bath routine makes them feel cleaner. Self-care is crucial to those in Newcastle, with over a third (36%) admitting their routines help them relax. The same proportion of people also said that it was about having time to themselves, with Newcastle being one of only a handful of cities to say this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When quizzed on how their habits have changed, Newcastle had the lowest percentage of people switching from bathing to showering of any of the UK cities polled. Similarly, only 10% have switched preferring showers to baths.

Sanctuary Bathrooms: Riobel Parabola Shower Kit with Overhead Shower

The UK as a whole was revealed as a shower nation, with 3 in 5 Brits (59%) settling the often debated and controversial argument of baths vs. showers once and for all, and opting for showers; only 28% said they preferred baths. The survey also found that showering was the most popular with all demographics across the UK; however, the highest number came in late Millennials (aged 25-34) with over two-thirds (69%) preferring showers, while Brits aged 18-24 were the highest demographic of bath lovers (37%).

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms commented: "Geordies love a good shower, ending the debate locally of whether a bath or shower is most popular. While the gap between the two wasn't as big as it was nationally, it was still a sizeable difference.

"A good chunk of people also switched from baths to showers, perhaps highlighting that our busy lives dictate what provides what is convenient but also what we can control more of too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was illustrated by the reasoning that relaxing and destressing, feeling cleaner and getting time to ourselves are all major factors. As such, it is vital that our bathrooms don't just focus on practical and functional reasons but also have features that benefit our physical and mental health, happiness and helps us to relax. This can be achieved in a number of ways from different showering functions, chromatherapy lighting, and features that can improve the ambience and enjoyment of time in the bathroom, such as bluetooth speakers."