Newcastle International Airport has added another prestigious industry accolade to its trophy cabinet after being crowned ‘Star UK Airport’ at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards for the third consecutive year.

The prestigious awards, hosted by one of the UK’s leading travel trade news publications, celebrate excellence in the travel industry and are voted for by travel professionals.

The airport near Ponteland was recognised for the exceptional support it provides to local travel agents and industry-leading initiatives that drive awareness and sales for its airline partners.

The highly regarded award comes after the airport made history lasa month by becoming the first UK Airport to be recognised as the best in the world in its category at the Routes World Conference in Bahrain.

In September, it was crowned UK and Ireland Airport of the Year at the 2024 Travel Industry Awards.

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are incredibly proud to be named ‘Star UK Airport’ at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards for the third consecutive year.

“This award not only recognises the hard work and dedication of everyone at the airport, but also reflects the strong, trusted relationships we have built with travel agents and the wider travel industry.

“These partnerships play an important role in helping us deliver vital connectivity for the North East region.”

Laura Hartshorne, aviation sales manager at the airport, added: “We work hard to support our travel partners, so it’s rewarding to see that our efforts have been recognised with this award.”