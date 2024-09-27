Newcastle International Airport's delight as it is crowned UK and Irish Airport of the Year
Organised by the long-standing national trade magazine Travel Trade Gazette, the accolades are voted for by leaders from across the tourism industry.
In announcing the award, the airport was praised for its high-quality customer service, its operational excellence and its commitment to supporting trade partners – also noting its efforts to support passengers with disabilities and the promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted to be named UK and Irish Airport of the Year by the Travel Trade Gazette.
“This is a tremendous achievement for our entire team and partners, who work tirelessly to ensure that we continue to deliver a world-class experience for our passengers and maintain the highest standards across all areas of our business.”
