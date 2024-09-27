Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle International Airport is celebrating after being named UK and Irish Airport of the Year at the 2024 Travel Industry Awards.

Organised by the long-standing national trade magazine Travel Trade Gazette, the accolades are voted for by leaders from across the tourism industry.

In announcing the award, the airport was praised for its high-quality customer service, its operational excellence and its commitment to supporting trade partners – also noting its efforts to support passengers with disabilities and the promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted to be named UK and Irish Airport of the Year by the Travel Trade Gazette.

“This is a tremendous achievement for our entire team and partners, who work tirelessly to ensure that we continue to deliver a world-class experience for our passengers and maintain the highest standards across all areas of our business.”