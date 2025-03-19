Newcastle International Airport wins top award for customer service

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST

Passengers have named Newcastle International Airport as one of the best in Europe for providing exceptional customer service.

The accolade is for the 2 to 5 million passenger category at the prestigious Airport Service Quality Awards, which recognise airports worldwide for the quality of their customer service and are based entirely on passenger feedback.

The airport scored highly for its performance across the customer journey – notably check-in, security and its offerings in the departure lounge, with the award following a £20million investment in facilities during the last 18 months.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as one of the best airports in Europe and it is fantastic to know that we received this award because of our customers’ positive feedback.

“This recognition is testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams and business partners who go above and beyond to deliver a world class experience.”

