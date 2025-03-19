Newcastle International Airport wins top award for customer service
The accolade is for the 2 to 5 million passenger category at the prestigious Airport Service Quality Awards, which recognise airports worldwide for the quality of their customer service and are based entirely on passenger feedback.
The airport scored highly for its performance across the customer journey – notably check-in, security and its offerings in the departure lounge, with the award following a £20million investment in facilities during the last 18 months.
Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as one of the best airports in Europe and it is fantastic to know that we received this award because of our customers’ positive feedback.
“This recognition is testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams and business partners who go above and beyond to deliver a world class experience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.