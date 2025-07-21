Newcastle International Airport could generate up to £1.9billion for the North East economy and see passenger numbers rise to nine million by 2040, a new report has revealed.

Its new Masterplan – outlining its 15-year vision to strengthen its role as a vital gateway connecting the North East to the world, while continuing to drive growth, investment, employment and inbound tourism in the region – has been published for consultation.

Key economic statistics include contributing £1.9billion in Gross Value Added to the region’s economy, rising from £1billion in the 2023 baseline figures.

In addition, it says employing 5,000 staff on the airport site, increasing from 3,200, supporting 32,000 jobs through its supply chain, up from 17,000, and partnering with 500 suppliers, rising from 270.

To support the long-term growth, the airport will begin work on a three-storey extension to its terminal this year, creating additional space for food and beverage outlets and more seating in the departure lounge.

As part of the project, two additional luggage carousels will be installed in the expanded international baggage arrivals area.

The Masterplan outlines the need for the Airport to plan for more infrastructure improvements over the next 15 years to support the projected passenger growth.

Key initiatives include extending the pier to add more than 20 new aircraft stands by 2040 and progressing with proposals from previous Masterplans to extend the runway.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “Through significant investment in infrastructure, expanding our route network and progressing with our Net Zero ambitions, we are laying the foundations for sustainable growth, while enhancing our economic contribution to the region.

“In the coming months, we will be consulting on the Masterplan as widely as possible, inviting feedback from members of the public, local businesses and stakeholders from across the region to ensure everyone has an opportunity to help shape the future of the Airport.”

The airport has made a strong commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon status by 2035 and the Masterplan outlines a range of initiatives aimed at supporting the its Net Zero ambitions.

To view the Masterplan and complete the online survey, visit www.newcastleairport.com/masterplan2040

You can provide feedback on the Masterplan by emailing [email protected] or contact the airport by post at Masterplan 2040, Admin Office, Newcastle International Airport, Woolsington, NE13 8BZ.