Based on airport land at Callerton Parkway, which is just off the A696, bosses say the super-fast charging facility will benefit a variety of customers – including passengers, local commercial drivers such as taxi drivers waiting to pick up customers, commuters and visitors to the region.

The station would comprise up to 12 charging bays, each of which is supplied by 100 per cent renewable energy, and would be capable of adding up to 400 miles of range to fully-electric cars in 20 minutes.

The new stations would feature Fastned’s highly visible solar canopies that help EV drivers to locate the sites and stay dry while charging.

An artist's impression of how the proposed scheme could look.

Nick Jones, chief executive of Newcastle International Airport, said: “The airport recently unveiled a road map to become a Net Zero Carbon Airport by the year 2035.

“As part of our journey, we have been working on some very ambitious projects – including a solar farm to supply the airport with renewable energy and replacing all of the airport’s fleet of vehicles with electric models.

“As part of this strategy, providing access to a rapid charging facility for our customers and stakeholders that regularly use the airport site was a priority. Therefore, we are delighted to be able to announce this project in collaboration with Fastned.”

Prior to submitting the planning application, the airport will be consulting with local residents. They will be given the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposals.