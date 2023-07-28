News you can trust since 1854
Newcastle International Airport set for summer passenger numbers boost

Newcastle International Airport is set to welcome more than 1.3million passengers through its terminal over the summer holiday period – up 10 per cent on the same time year.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST

Around 2,000 flights will depart to popular destinations including Ibiza, Orlando, Cancun and Palma, with many passengers connecting further afield to locations such as Las Vegas, Bangkok and Istanbul.

The increase in booked passenger numbers follows the recent arrival of new airlines this year, AEGEAN and SunExpress, offering direct flights to Athens in Greece and Antalya in Turkey.

Passengers are expected to take advantage of the latest additions to the arrival and departure board, as well as its biggest ever programme to Turkey, Greece and the Canary Islands.

A plane takes off at Newcastle International Airport.A plane takes off at Newcastle International Airport.
Alongside new airlines, a significant number of investments are currently underway at the airport that will see the complete refurbishment of all of the catering outlets within the next 18 months.

Starbucks and foreign currency provider ChangeGroup opened this spring – with Soul + Grain, a new fresh-to-go food and drink outlet, having just opened in time for the school holidays.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming over 1.3million passengers to the airport over the summer period.

“The passenger experience is extremely important to us and our teams have been working hard to prepare for the increase in operations.”

Passengers are reminded that when flying from Newcastle there are no changes to the security screening rules this summer. All liquids must be under 100ml and placed in a 20cm-by-20cm clear bag – with electronics, including laptops, iPads and straighteners, to be removed from hand luggage.

