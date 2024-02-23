Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Named Aster & Thyme, it has replaced the Cabin Bar, increasing the outlet’s size by 130 per cent, and offers passengers a completely new experience with eye-catching wall-to-wall views of the airfield.

The new outlet – in collaboration with travel food and beverage specialists SSP – features a botanical themed interior design, complimented by premium marble and brass finishes.

As well as relaxing within the interior, passengers can choose from a range of indulgent dishes from the outlet’s breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks menus, all of which celebrate the best of the region’s produce.

The team at the new Aster & Thyme bar and restaurant.