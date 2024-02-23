Newcastle International Airport opens new premium bar and restaurant with eye-catching views of the runway
Named Aster & Thyme, it has replaced the Cabin Bar, increasing the outlet’s size by 130 per cent, and offers passengers a completely new experience with eye-catching wall-to-wall views of the airfield.
The new outlet – in collaboration with travel food and beverage specialists SSP – features a botanical themed interior design, complimented by premium marble and brass finishes.
As well as relaxing within the interior, passengers can choose from a range of indulgent dishes from the outlet’s breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks menus, all of which celebrate the best of the region’s produce.
Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle International Airport, said: “Aster & Thyme embodies our commitment to provide passengers with a world-class travel experience and this stylish brasserie will be a haven for travellers to relax and enjoy the best North East produce ahead of their departure – all with fantastic views.”