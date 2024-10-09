Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle International Airport is celebrating its success at the World Routes Conference in Bahrain.

It took home the conference’s most prestigious award – Overall Winner – which is the first time ever a UK airport has achieved this accolade.

The airport also retained its title of ‘Best in the World’ in the under five million passengers category for the second year running.

Nominated and voted for by airlines across the world, it was recognised for its operational excellence, route development, strong relationships with airlines and for its expertise in marketing airline products and services in an innovative way.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won these prestigious Routes World awards.

“We would like to thank all our airline partners for nominating us and it is testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams.”

To mark the success, enter a competition to go on an Air Traffic Control Tower and Fire Station tour at www.newcastleairport.com/competition-behind-the-scenes-tour