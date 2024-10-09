Newcastle International Airport makes history after being crowned Best in the World in award category

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Newcastle International Airport is celebrating its success at the World Routes Conference in Bahrain.

It took home the conference’s most prestigious award – Overall Winner – which is the first time ever a UK airport has achieved this accolade.

The airport also retained its title of ‘Best in the World’ in the under five million passengers category for the second year running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nominated and voted for by airlines across the world, it was recognised for its operational excellence, route development, strong relationships with airlines and for its expertise in marketing airline products and services in an innovative way.

Newcastle International Airport is celebrating its success at the World Routes Conference in Bahrain.Newcastle International Airport is celebrating its success at the World Routes Conference in Bahrain.
Newcastle International Airport is celebrating its success at the World Routes Conference in Bahrain.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won these prestigious Routes World awards.

“We would like to thank all our airline partners for nominating us and it is testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams.”

To mark the success, enter a competition to go on an Air Traffic Control Tower and Fire Station tour at www.newcastleairport.com/competition-behind-the-scenes-tour

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice