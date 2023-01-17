Newcastle International Airport has over 350 jobs available at its upcoming careers fair

The fair, which is expected to be a popular event, is being held at St James’ Park in collaboration with the Newcastle United Foundation and the SAFC Foundation of Light.

Attendees will be able to find out more information about the range of job roles available at the airport such as security officers, passenger services assistants, cleaning operatives and car parking operatives.

Vacancies with the airport’s on-site business partners will also be available, including Jet2.com and World Duty Free.

Newcastle International Airport is preparing for a busy summer ahead and is looking to expand its workforce in response to the demand.

As one of the largest employers in the region, the airport offers a range of career prospects with opportunities for progression.

Alongside flexible shift patterns and a mix of full and part time positions, those coming along to the careers fair can expect to find entry level positions, as well as team leader and managerial vacancies on offer.

Nick Jones, chief executive of Newcastle International Airport, said: “This summer, we are expecting even more passengers to pass through our doors heading off on a well-deserved break.

“As such, we are looking to grow the teams across the airport to ensure we can provide the high levels of customer service that our customers expect.

“The aviation industry offers excellent career prospects and there are a range of roles available. I would encourage anyone looking for employment or simply for a new challenge to come along and find out more information.”