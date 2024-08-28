Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle International Airport is celebrating a record-breaking first half of 2024 after handling its highest-ever cargo volume for this period.

From January to June this year, it handled 3,100 tonnes of cargo – an 87% increase on the same period last year – further establishing the airport as one of the UK’s key strategic air cargo gateways.

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle Airport, said: “This record-breaking result is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work of the airport team and the support of our partners and customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Throughout the year, we have seen businesses increasingly utilise our airport for their global import and export requirements due to our efficient operations, excellent transport links, later drop off times and faster collection times – establishing us as a vital gateway to and from the UK, connecting us to key markets around the world.

An Emirates plane at Newcastle International Airport.

“We take immense pride in this result and we look forward to building on this success, helping to drive further growth and investment in the region.”

High demand goods such as auto parts and pharmaceuticals are frequently transported via Emirates’ daily service to and from Dubai.

The airline’s Boeing 777-300 is capable of carrying up to 21 tonnes of cargo in addition to a full passenger load.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Dubai, cargo can be transported to more than 130 destinations worldwide – with Shanghai in China, Melbourne in Australia and Johannesburg in South Africa being among the most popular destinations for exports from Newcastle.

John McCabe, North East Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “It’s fantastic to hear that Chamber partner member Newcastle International Airport is continuing to break records as one of the UK’s key strategic air cargo gateways.”

The airport has a first-class freight village to the south of its runway, which provides a comprehensive range of facilities for freight processing.

The facility centralises logistics and transportation services, meaning imported goods can be quickly processed to get customs clearance after landing at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, businesses can utilise the airport’s transport links and close proximity to the A1 to transport goods around the country and beyond.

For more information about the airport’s cargo operations, go to www.newcastleairport.com/about-your-airport/commercial-opportunities/cargo