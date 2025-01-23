Newcastle International Airport adds extra spaces for Careers Fair with more than 500 jobs available
As one of the largest employers in the North East, it has a diverse range of roles in the business – from frontline customer service and airfield operations to engineering and security, providing career opportunities for people of all skills and backgrounds.
Alongside its business partners, the airport is now looking to expand its team and it will be hosting a Careers Fair at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Wednesday, January 29, in collaboration with the Newcastle United Foundation.
More than 500 jobs will be available across the airport site including entry-level, team leader and managerial positions, as well as part-time and full-time roles such as security officers, passenger services assistants, car park operatives, warehouse assistants and airside operations roles.
Jet2.com, Boots, WHSmith, Dnata, Europcar, World Duty Free, SSP, Unifi, Kuehne+Nagel and Aspire will also be in attendance to recruit for a range of positions – including passenger check-in officers and hospitality and retail staff.
Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle Airport, said: “2025 promises to be an exciting year for Newcastle Airport as we welcome new airline partners and continue to grow our route network, providing vital connectivity for the North East region.
“Newcastle Airport is a fantastic place to work and we look forward to welcoming anyone who is looking for employment or simply wants a new challenge to our Careers Fair.”
The Careers Fair is free to attend. To register your place, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/newcastle-international-airport-careers-fair-2025-tickets-1137857094199?aff=oddtdtcreator
