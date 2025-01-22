Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle Building Society has made a £1m donation to help improve lives for people across the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation into the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund boosts the total value of the investment to over £3.5m – one of the largest of its type in the country.

The fund, which is held by the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, is expected to pay out around £150,000 each year to charities tackling issues linked to food poverty, work and opportunity, debt management, homelessness, and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Northumberland grants included: £5,000 to Community and Voluntary Action Blyth Valley, £5,000 to Northumberland Pride, £4,000 to Berwickshire Swap, £5,000 to YMCA Northumberland and £4,097 to PCC Parish of St Nicholas in Cramlington.

Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive officer, Andrew Haigh, celebrated the society’s latest donation alongside colleagues and representatives from the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Providing grants to charities supports the organisations working directly with people in need, and helps target the key issues in our communities. The Community Fund is one of the most powerful ways we deliver the Society’s purpose to connect our communities with a better financial future.”

Rob Williamson, chief executive at Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, added: “The Society’s commitment to the region through the Community Fund directs support to a huge range of projects, creating opportunity and helping people all over the region.

“Newcastle Building Society’s latest contribution to their fund will make a huge difference in our region, targeting some of the most pressing issues we face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for applications for the next round of grants from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund is April 15, 2025. For more information or to nominate a charity for funding, visit www.newcastle.co.uk/powering-communities/community-grants.