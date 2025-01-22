Newcastle Building Society donates £1m to tackle big challenges
The donation into the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund boosts the total value of the investment to over £3.5m – one of the largest of its type in the country.
The fund, which is held by the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, is expected to pay out around £150,000 each year to charities tackling issues linked to food poverty, work and opportunity, debt management, homelessness, and sustainability.
In 2024, Northumberland grants included: £5,000 to Community and Voluntary Action Blyth Valley, £5,000 to Northumberland Pride, £4,000 to Berwickshire Swap, £5,000 to YMCA Northumberland and £4,097 to PCC Parish of St Nicholas in Cramlington.
Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Providing grants to charities supports the organisations working directly with people in need, and helps target the key issues in our communities. The Community Fund is one of the most powerful ways we deliver the Society’s purpose to connect our communities with a better financial future.”
Rob Williamson, chief executive at Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, added: “The Society’s commitment to the region through the Community Fund directs support to a huge range of projects, creating opportunity and helping people all over the region.
“Newcastle Building Society’s latest contribution to their fund will make a huge difference in our region, targeting some of the most pressing issues we face.”
The deadline for applications for the next round of grants from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund is April 15, 2025. For more information or to nominate a charity for funding, visit www.newcastle.co.uk/powering-communities/community-grants.
