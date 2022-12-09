Lady Elsie Robson unveils a commemorative bench to mark the ten year fundraising partnership between Newcastle Building Society and the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Lady Elsie Robson, who established the Foundation with her late husband in 2008, attended a reception at the Newcastle Building Society’s headquarters, in North Tyneside, to dedicate a commemorative bench which now sits inside the building.

The Foundation formed the financial partnership in 2012, with contributions made by the Society surpassing all projections and now standing at more than £3 million.

The two organisations also recently released a film to mark the anniversary, which highlights the practical benefits that the donations made by the Society and all the charity’s support to cancer patients across the region, especially in terms of giving them extra time with their families.

The Foundation was set up by Sir Bobby and Lady Elsie to support the search for more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Working within the NHS, and in collaboration with Newcastle University and other cancer charities, its main aim is to help fund world-class cancer treatments that directly benefit patients, as well as funding projects that enhance cancer patient care.

It funds projects within the Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and it also contributes significantly to the global fight against the disease.

Mark Robson, who is chair of trustees at the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, says: “My dad would be so thrilled by the exceptional support we’ve received from Newcastle Building Society over the last decade. They’ve always understood the importance of the work the Foundation funds, and the difference that makes to people facing cancer both now and in the future.

“My mum, brother and I are extremely proud to be here today to see this new bench unveiled and extremely grateful to the Newcastle for their generous and ongoing support. It is very much appreciated.”