A record number of students are learning new skills and gaining valuable hands-on experience at Newcastle Airport thanks to an innovative training programme.

Newcastle College’s award-winning Aviation Academy provides students with a unique opportunity to work alongside industry professionals and hone their skills at its first-class training facilities, including a 1500m2 hangar that houses real aircraft.

The ambassador programme is run by Newcastle Airport and Newcastle College for aviation operations students from the academy’s specialist teaching facility based just off the airport’s runway.

As part of their studies, 62 second-year students are spending time at the airport and with its business partners to learn about the different departments, including security, passenger services, operations, air traffic control and business development.

This is almost double the number of ambassadors than last year, where 52% went on to gain employment at the airport or with its partners.

Student Phoebe Kenny, 17, said: “It has been a great experience and I am really enjoying helping the passengers who need assistance.

“The Ambassador Programme is great for getting your foot in the door and I’m learning so much working with teams across all the different departments at the Airport.”

Craig Cowan, head of curriculum at Newcastle College, said: “It supports our students in their studies, develops their confidence, and is an excellent example of how Newcastle College works in partnership with industry to help our students gain real skills and experience that make them employable.

“I have no doubt this year’s cohort will excel thanks to the Ambassador Programme and I am looking forward to seeing their success.”

Alice Andreasen, chief sustainability & communications officer at Newcastle Airport and Newcastle College board member, added: “Newcastle Airport is proud to be able to support so many talented and ambitious students through its long-term partnership with Newcastle College.

“It is inspiring to see so many of them excel as they learn new skills and grow in confidence whilst working alongside our teams, with many going on to secure employment at the Airport, with our business partners or elsewhere in the industry.”

The Aviation Academy serves as a specialised educational facility for aspiring aviation professionals and offers courses and training facilities for aeronautical engineering, aviation operations and cabin crew students.

For more information about the Aviation Academy and its courses, visit www.ncl-coll.ac.uk.