Newcastle airport welcomes new Turkish airline with two weekly flights to Antalya and Dalaman this summer

Low-cost airline, Corendon Airlines is Newcastle airport’s newest addition with fares from £39.99 one way to the seaside resorts of Antalya and Dalaman.

The airline adds to Newcastle International Airport’s biggest ever programme to Turkey this summer with up to 36 flights a week.

Chris Ion, Aviation Development Manager at Newcastle International Airport, said: “Turkey is a fantastic option for North East passengers looking for an affordable holiday this year.

"The country offers something for everyone, from historic ruins to bustling cities and all-inclusive beach resorts that are excellent value for money.

“We are delighted to welcome Corendon Airlines to the North East ahead of what is expected to be a very busy summer season. The addition of this award winning, low-cost airline brings extra capacity and even more choice for our passengers looking for low-cost flights Turkey.”

Flights to Antalya and Dalaman for Summer 2022 are on sale now with Corendon Airlines, which has been in operation across Europe since 2004.

Mine Aslan, Commercial Director at Corendon Airlines added: “We are excited to start our Newcastle operations offering flights to Antalya and Dalaman, the most popular holiday spots in Turkey.

"As a new airline in Newcastle International Airport, we believe that our flights will be a good option for British holidaymakers. While hoping that our operations from Newcastle will be a success, we are planning to expand our flight schedule throughout the winter season.”

