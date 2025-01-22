Newcastle Airport joins announces new charity partner True Colours Theatre
Founded in 2014, the award-winning charity empowers children and young people through performing arts with its fully-inclusive performing arts school in Wallsend that was made possible through DIY SOS: The Big Build, in 2023.
The majority of its members have additional needs like autism, ADHD, anxiety disorders and physical and life-limiting conditions, and they provide a safe and supportive environment for students of all abilities to build confidence, develop friendships and express themselves creatively without fear of judgement or discrimination.
The partnership will see the airport raise vital funds for the theatre and employees will have the opportunity to volunteer on community engagement days.
True Colours Theatre’s appearance on BBC One show DIY SOS: The Big Build gained them national recognition when a team of volunteers, led by Nick Knowles and Gaby Blackman, joined Strictly Come Dancing stars to transform a derelict building into its new school, consisting of a dance studio, café, sensory room and sensory garden.
Students have gone on to showcase their talents across the country, including at the Whitley Bay Playhouse, North Tyneside Together Festival and at Autism’s Got Talent in London.
Alice Andreasen, chief sustainability and communications officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “The charity’s commitment to enriching the lives of children and young people and providing them with a safe and happy spaceis truly inspiring.
“It is a cause that many of our staff hold close to their hearts and one that strongly aligns with our values.
“We look forward to working closely with True Colours Theatre to not only raise funds but also learn from the work they do to support children with additional needs and understand how this could be replicated in our own passenger journeys.”
Alisar-Jane Taylor, founder and CEO of True Colours Theatre, said: “True Colours Theatre is a safe space for all and inclusion and acceptance is at the heart of everything we do.
“To know our members can grow as individuals without any stigma and judgement is paramount to us and their accomplishments are a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when they have the right people by their side who believe in them.
For more information visit www.truecolourstheatre.co.uk.
