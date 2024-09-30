Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eurowings and Newcastle Airport are celebrating 10 years of connectivity between the North East and the German city of Düsseldorf.

Eurowings, Lufthansa Group’s value award-winning airline, offers year-round, twice-weekly flights to the popular German city, providing customers with a direct connection from the North East in under 90 minutes and access to Munich, Berlin and Hamburg via its base in Düsseldorf.

Since the route launched 10 years ago, Eurowings has welcomed nearly 250,000 passengers on board.

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle Airport, said: “Eurowings is a very important airline partner of ours and we are delighted to be celebrating our tenth year of partnership.

10 years of Eurowings at Newcastle Airport.

“The route connects the North East region to one of the largest cities in Germany, famous for its international business and financial centre, rich architecture and art scene.

“With flights every Friday and Monday, the route provides a fantastic weekend city break option for our leisure passengers.

“It also provides vital connectivity and trading opportunities for businesses from the North East and Germany - promoting investment into the region.”

Michael Händel, vice president network management at Eurowings, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating this milestone anniversary, which shows just how popular and important the connection between Newcastle and Germany is.”

The route to Düsseldorf is particularly popular during the winter months, as passengers flock to experience the city's famous Christmas markets, which are known for their festive atmosphere and traditional German charm.

Tickets with Eurowings from Newcastle are on sale with return fares available for less than £130 and can be purchased via the airline’s website or a local travel agent.

For more information, visit eurowings.com.