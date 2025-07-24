A supported service in Newbiggin has been rated ‘good’ by independent inspectors, following more than £1 million of investment over the past four years.

Alexandra Park, run by Lifeways, was previously rated ‘requires improvement’ across all areas after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in 2023.

Following this, the service has undergone in-depth assessment by independent assessors Fulcrum, which recognised significant improvements and awarded it an overall ‘good’ rating.

Since 2021, Alexandra Park has benefited from an extensive refurbishment of all 28 single-occupancy bungalows. Each now features LED spotlights and improved exterior lighting, refurbished kitchens, fully redecorated rooms, and new flooring throughout.

Alexandra Park.

Despite the progress highlighted by Fulcrum, a CQC report published late last year continued to rate the service as ‘requires improvement’ overall, with leadership assessed as ‘inadequate.’

Amy Gilbert, managing director for supported living at Lifeways, said: “I'm pleased to see the investment and hard work of the team has been recognised with this independent audit at Alexandra Park.

“The service has had poor ratings in the past, but we have invested more than £1m to give Alexandra Park a fresh start.

“There is always more to do. We’re working hard to address further areas for improvement. Our ambition for Alexandra Park is that it is universally recognised as ‘good’.

“It’s a shame that the latest CQC report does not reflect these improvements. This is largely due to the delay between the actual inspection and publication of the report, but we look forward to a new inspection in the coming months - hopefully one that reflects the real progress we’ve made.”